Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 8,397 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $60,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Intel by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 24,394,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,689,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

