Personal Capital Advisors Corp Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $52,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $346.36. 2,220,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,417. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $347.74. The company has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

