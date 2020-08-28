Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2 ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

LON PDL traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 2,041,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The company has a market cap of $11.48 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.78 ($0.15). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.66.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.