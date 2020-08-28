PFB (TSE:PFB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.47

Shares of PFB Co. (TSE:PFB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and traded as high as $12.74. PFB shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 5,743 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 million and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.09.

PFB Company Profile (TSE:PFB)

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

