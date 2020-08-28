Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Pfizer worth $1,867,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,006,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,660,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

