Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.5% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 35.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,006,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,660,857. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

