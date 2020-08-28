Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,190,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,935,663 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Pfizer worth $1,019,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,088,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,669,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

