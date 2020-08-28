Phillip Cave Sells 7,016,575 Shares of Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Stock

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) insider Phillip Cave sold 7,016,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.79), for a total value of A$7,718,232.50 ($5,513,023.21).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. Bisalloy Steel Group Limited has a one year low of A$0.61 ($0.44) and a one year high of A$1.20 ($0.86).

Get Bisalloy Steel Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Bisalloy Steel Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Bisalloy Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited processes and sells quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates under the BISALLOY brand name. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels, as well as protection steel products primarily for use in a range of industries, including defense, energy, manufacturing, mineral processing, mining, structural, and transport.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisalloy Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.