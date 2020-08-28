Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.6% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,893. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

