PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.95

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $101.95 and last traded at $101.94, with a volume of 29775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MINT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $245,138,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 823,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 765,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,797,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 372,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 146,126 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

