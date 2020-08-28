Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Plantronics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 408,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $640.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

