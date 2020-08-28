PlayChip (PLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.05 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $32.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00041893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $628.62 or 0.05469693 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.