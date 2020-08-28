PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Lifted by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group comprises 2.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.35. 1,311,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,429. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.92.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.