PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PolyOne by 24,667.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PolyOne by 253.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PolyOne by 23.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in PolyOne by 32.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 74,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PolyOne by 16.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.99. 349,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.