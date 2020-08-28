Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.86 ($73.95).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of PAH3 stock traded up €0.74 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €51.92 ($61.08). The stock had a trading volume of 373,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a one year high of €70.66 ($83.13). The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

