Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Position Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 18.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Power Integrations stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.41. 7,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,666. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day moving average of $103.84. Power Integrations Inc has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,176,971. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

