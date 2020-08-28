Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report sales of $547.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $543.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $551.09 million. Primerica reported sales of $519.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.99. 122,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.24. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.98%.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $407,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 69.8% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 119,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Primerica by 87.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Primerica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Primerica by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.