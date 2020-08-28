PRIZM Hits 24 Hour Volume of $349,935.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $18.66 million and approximately $349,935.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,328.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.92 or 0.02320822 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001242 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00648904 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009039 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,913,517 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.