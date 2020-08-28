Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 123.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,210 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,447,000 after purchasing an additional 487,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,153,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,397. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.38. The stock has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $139.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,757 shares of company stock worth $40,202,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

