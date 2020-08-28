Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,882 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 528,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,251,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,520,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,447,000 after buying an additional 487,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 302,757 shares of company stock worth $40,202,474 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.21. 6,153,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,397. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $139.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

