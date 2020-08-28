Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,757 shares of company stock valued at $40,202,474. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.21. 6,153,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,397. The company has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $139.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

