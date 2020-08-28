Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 71.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

