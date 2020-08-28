Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,602,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350,508 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Prologis worth $429,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.49. 1,902,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,886. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.99. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.