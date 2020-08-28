ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450,608 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

NYSEARCA:UCO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.85. 183,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.25.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

