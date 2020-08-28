Proton Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.46 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Proton has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars.

