Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Provention Bio posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17).

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $853,335. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $122,627. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Provention Bio by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 354,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.61. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

