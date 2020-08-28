Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Stock Price Up 7%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.38. Approximately 173,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 364,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Puxin by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Puxin by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Puxin by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Puxin by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

