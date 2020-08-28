Pylon Network (PYLNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $480.00

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $564,587.39 and approximately $480.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $24.43 and $13.77. Over the last week, Pylon Network has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.70 or 0.05471370 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pylon Network

PYLNT is a coin. Its launch date was July 30th, 2017. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 560,678 coins. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pylon Network Coin Trading

Pylon Network can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

