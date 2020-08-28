QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QAD had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $661.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3,318.32 and a beta of 1.19. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

QADB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of QAD in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

