QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.5% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after acquiring an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after acquiring an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,276,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,651,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

