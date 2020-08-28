Quant (QNT) Price Tops $9.67

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Quant has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $116.72 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $9.67 or 0.00084904 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007887 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00277632 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002364 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00040332 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000350 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008079 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

