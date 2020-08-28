Quasarcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,315.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $209,607.52 and approximately $2,315.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00050864 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

