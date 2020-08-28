QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Trading Up 7%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 109,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 91,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 87.38% and a negative net margin of 143.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

