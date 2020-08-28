Quilter Plc Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.91. 7,427,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,103,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 175.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

