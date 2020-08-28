Quilter Plc Has $30.09 Million Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.5% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $30,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. 10,923,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,007,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.13. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

