Quilter Plc Sells 1,607 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

