Quilter Plc Sells 3,799 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.49. 2,801,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $143.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

