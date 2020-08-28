Qwertycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $512,356.76 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $512,356.76 and approximately $654.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

