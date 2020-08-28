Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

NYSE LOW traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,042. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.