Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.5% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $917,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.97. 776,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,994. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.