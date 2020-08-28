Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 317,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,040,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.4% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,575,000 after buying an additional 939,971 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,615,000 after buying an additional 354,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after buying an additional 1,778,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.67. The stock had a trading volume of 961,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,800. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

