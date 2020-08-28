Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.21. 6,153,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,397. The company has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $139.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 19,023 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,621,179.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,853.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,757 shares of company stock worth $40,202,474. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

