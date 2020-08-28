Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.87. 1,295,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,934. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

