Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 164.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,912,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,421,000 after buying an additional 3,057,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,576,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

PM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,501,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,387. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

