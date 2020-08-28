Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,337 Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.3% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,190,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.63.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

