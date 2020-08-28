Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of ADBE traded down $18.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.18. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $533.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

