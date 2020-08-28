Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Has $333,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. 29,595,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,628,359. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.