Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,160. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $307.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.79.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

