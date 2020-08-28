Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Invests $217,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.02. 700,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,479. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

