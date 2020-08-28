Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Invests $287,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $49.40. 24,394,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,689,111. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

